The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts in Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 41/2025). The exam will be conducted on August 9 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm, and August 10 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 vacancies.

Admit cards will be released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in in due course.

Direct link to MVI exam schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway at bpsc.bihar.gov.in for Assistant Professor posts. Applicants can apply for 88 posts till August 8, 2025. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to register for AP posts 2025.