Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Auditor and Assistant Accountant posts 2024. As per the notification, the DV will be held from August 1 to 7 in two shifts: 10.00 am and 1.30 pm. A total of 1712 candidates have been shortlisted to appear.

Candidates can download their call letters from the official website upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 530 vacancies, of which 529 are for Auditor posts and 1 for Assistant Accountant.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Auditor, Asst Accountant DV call letter

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement tab Click on the Auditor, Assistant Accountant DV call letter 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Auditor, Asst Accountant DV call letter.