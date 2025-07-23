UPSSSC Auditor, Assistant Accountant DV schedule out; 1712 candidates to appear
The document verification will be held in August 2025.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Auditor and Assistant Accountant posts 2024. As per the notification, the DV will be held from August 1 to 7 in two shifts: 10.00 am and 1.30 pm. A total of 1712 candidates have been shortlisted to appear.
Candidates can download their call letters from the official website upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 530 vacancies, of which 529 are for Auditor posts and 1 for Assistant Accountant.
Steps to download Auditor, Asst Accountant DV call letter
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement tab
Click on the Auditor, Assistant Accountant DV call letter 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
