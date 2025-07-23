The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released the Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test 2025 notification. Eligible candidates can register for the posts at esb.mp.gov.in from July 28 to August 11, 2025. The last date to make corrections to the form is August 16, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on September 27, 2025, in two shifts: from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 752 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 applies to State’s SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PWD category candidates.