The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Forest Section Officer under Advt. No. 07/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at psc.ap.gov.in from July 28 to August 17, 2025.

The screening test will be held on September 7, 2025. The dates for the Main examination will be announced separately. The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 vacancies. Candidates within the age group of 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025, are eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee. Candidates from reserved categories are exempted from the fee payment.