The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has commenced the registrations for the Platoon Commander posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till August 21, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 84 posts. Applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not have attained the age of 25 years as on January 1, 2026. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 applies to OBC and EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD.

Steps to apply for Platoon Commander posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Platoon Commander registration 2025 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference