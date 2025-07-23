The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (Mains) Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can register on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till August 5, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified HPAS Prelims are eligible to apply for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies.

“It may be noted that any delay in applying through Online Recruitment Application or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Examination -2025,” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for HPAS Mains 2025

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New tab Click on the HPAS Mains 2025 application link Register yourself and login to apply Fill the form and submit

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test/ Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Personality Test.