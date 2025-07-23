The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of ASO, Lab Attendant, and others. Candidates can register for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in from August 4 to September 2, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 61 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For posts involving a two-stage examination: A fee of Rs 700 applies. For candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories, the fee payable shall be Rs 600.

For posts involving a single-stage examination: A fee of Rs 600 applies. For candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories, the fee payable shall be Rs 500.