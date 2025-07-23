The Bank of Baroda ( BOB ) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Senior Manager, Fire Safety Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at bankofbaroda.in till August 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 850, whereas Rs 175 applies to SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for FSO and other posts 2025

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “Recruitment of Human Resource on Regular Basis for Various Departments In Bank of Baroda Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/07” Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.