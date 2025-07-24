The results of the 2 nd/Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ( OJEE ) 2024 have been declared on the official website ojee.nic.in . Applicants can check and download their rank cards using their application number and password.

The computer-based test were conducted on July 15 and 16, 2025.

Steps to download Special OJEE results

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “ Download Rank Card for 2nd/Special OJEE-2025” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Special OJEE result 2025.

