Special OJEE 2025 results declared; direct download link here
Eligible candidates can download their rank cards from the official website ojee.nic.in.
The results of the 2 nd/Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2024 have been declared on the official website ojee.nic.in. Applicants can check and download their rank cards using their application number and password.
The computer-based test were conducted on July 15 and 16, 2025.
Steps to download Special OJEE results
Visit the official website ojee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Download Rank Card for 2nd/Special OJEE-2025”
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Special OJEE result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.