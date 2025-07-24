The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification schedule for five subjects to recruit Professors 2021. As per the notification, the DV will be conducted from August 19 to September 22 in two shifts: 10.00 am and 12.00 noon.

Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The Commission advertised 595 Professor vacancies under the Higher Education Department (Advertisement No. 07/2021).

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download Professor DV admit card 2025

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Professor DV call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Professor DV call letter.