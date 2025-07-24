Rajasthan HC Class IV registration window closes soon for 5670 posts; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts at hcraj.nic.in till July 26, 2025.
The Rajasthan High Court will conclude the registration window for the Class IV Employees for RHC RSJA RSLSA District Courts and DLSAs 2025 soon. Eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in till July 26, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 5670 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to Class IV notification 2025.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee (Rs)
|Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states
|Rs 650
|State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS
|Rs 550
|SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman
|Rs 450
|PwD
|None
Direct link to register for Class IV posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.