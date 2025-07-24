The Rajasthan High Court will conclude the registration window for the Class IV Employees for RHC RSJA RSLSA District Courts and DLSAs 2025 soon. Eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in till July 26, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5670 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Class IV notification 2025.

Application Fee Category Fee (Rs) Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states Rs 650 State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS Rs 550 SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman Rs 450 PwD None

Direct link to register for Class IV posts.