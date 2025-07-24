The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has announced the results for the Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) posts under the Fishery Department under ADVT. NO. 08/2025. Applicants can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in .

A total of 65 candidates have been shortlisted against 65 notified vacancies. The interviews were conducted on July 21 and 22, 2025. The applications were invited from February 24 to March 23, 2025.

Steps to download FDO result 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab Click on the FDO result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FDO result 2025.