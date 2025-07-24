The Bihar Technical Service Commission ( BTSC ) has released admit cards for the Staff Nurse posts under Advt. No. 23/2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in .

The computer-based test will be conducted from July 30 to August 1 in two shifts, and on August 3 in the second shift. The recruitment drive aims to fill 11389 Staff Nurse vacancies.

Steps to download Staff Nurse admit card 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

