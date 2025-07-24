The University of Jammu has released the State Eligibility Test exam schedule ( JKSET/LASET ) 2024-25 revised exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on September 7, 2025. Admit cards will be released at jujkset.in in due course.

Earlier, the written exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 11, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JKSET/LASET admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.jujkset.in On the homepage, click on the JKSET/LASET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference