ICAI CA September 2025 correction window closes today; here’s direct link
Candidates can make changes to their forms at icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the online application correction window for the CA Foundation, Inter, and Final courses for the September 2025 session today, July 24. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website icai.nic.in.
The application process concluded on July 18, 2025. Applicants can check the the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to CA Final September notification 2025.
Direct link to Foundation & Intermediate September notification 2025.
Direct link to the fee details.
Steps to make changes to CA September form 2025
Visit the official website eservices.icai.org
On the homepage, key in your login credentials
Submit and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to make corrections.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.