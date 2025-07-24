The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) will close the online application correction window for the CA Foundation, Inter, and Final courses for the September 2025 session today, July 24. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website icai.nic.in .

The application process concluded on July 18, 2025. Applicants can check the the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to CA Final September notification 2025.

Direct link to Foundation & Intermediate September notification 2025.

Direct link to the fee details.

Steps to make changes to CA September form 2025

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org On the homepage, key in your login credentials Submit and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make corrections.