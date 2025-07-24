The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) will soon close the registration window for the Jharkhand Trained Madhyamik Acharya Combined Competitive Examination 2025 or JTMACCE 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jssc.jharkhand.gov.in till July 27, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1373 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ ST categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 50, whereas Rs 100 applies to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for JTMACCE posts 2025

Visit the official website jssc.jharkhand.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JTMACCE posts 2025 registration link Register and proceed with application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JTMACCE posts 2025.