Bihar Technical Service Commission ( BTSC ) is expected to announce the results of the Pharmacist posts soon. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites pariksha.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1539 vacancies.

Steps to apply for Pharmacist posts

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Pharmacist result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Staff Nurse admit cards 2025 have been released at pariksha.nic.in. The computer-based test will be conducted from July 30 to August 1 in two shifts, and on August 3 in the second shift. The recruitment drive aims to fill 11389 Staff Nurse vacancies.

Direct link to Staff Nurse exam date 2025.

Direct link to Staff Nurse admit card 2025.