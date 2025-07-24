The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims exam admit card. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in . The hall tickets are expected to be released by the last week of July 2025.

The exam will be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, including 500 regular and 41 backlog vacancies.

Steps to download SBI PO admit card 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the PO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference