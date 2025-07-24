The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 9 (NORCET 9). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till August 11, 2025.

The stage 1 (Preliminary) exam will be conducted on September 14, and Mains will be held on September 27, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 3000, whereas Rs 2400 applies to SC/ ST/ EWS candidates. Fee for PwD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to register for AIIMS NORCET 9

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NORCET 9 registration link Create a profile and login Apply for the exam, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.