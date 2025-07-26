Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has released the exam schedule for the post of Patwari. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 7 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Admit card released will be notified at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in in due course.

The board aims to fill 3705 vacancies.

Steps to download admit card 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the Patwari admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the board is set to conduct the recruitment exam for post of Librarian Grade III tomorrow, July 27. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The recruitment drive aims to fill 548 Librarian posts.

