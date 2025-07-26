The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results. Students can download their results from the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in using their roll number, application number, and exam type.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Class 10th exams were conducted from June 17 to 26, and Class 12th exams were held from June 17 to July 5, 2025.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th result 2025

Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th and 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th, 12th result 2025.