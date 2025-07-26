The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in .

The exam will be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, including 500 regular and 41 backlog vacancies.

Steps to download SBI PO admit card 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the PO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

