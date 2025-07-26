The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on August 3 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon [General ability and Intelligence (Objective)] and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm [General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional)].

Steps to download CAPF admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CAPF admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CAPF admit card 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 357 vacancies , of which 24 are for Border Security Force (BSF), 204 for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 92 for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 04 for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 33 for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).