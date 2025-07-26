NTET answer key 2025: Last date to submit objections today, details here
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ up to 11.50 pm today, July 26.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2025 provisional answer key for the Indian System of Medicine (ISM) and Homeopathy. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and submit objections exams.nta.ac.in/NTET up to 11.50 pm today, July 26. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies.
NTET 2025 was conducted on July 17, 2025.
“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NTET answer key 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET
On the homepage, click on the NTET answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to NTET answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.