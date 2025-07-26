The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2025 provisional answer key for the Indian System of Medicine (ISM) and Homeopathy. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and submit objections exams.nta.ac.in/NTET up to 11.50 pm today, July 26. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies.

NTET 2025 was conducted on July 17, 2025.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” reads the notification.

Steps to download NTET answer key 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET On the homepage, click on the NTET answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

