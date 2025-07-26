Rajasthan HC Class IV registration deadline today; apply now for 5670 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts at hcraj.nic.in.
The Rajasthan High Court will close the registration window today, July 26, for the recruitment of Class IV Employees for RHC RSJA RSLSA District Courts and DLSAs 2025. Eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 5670 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to Class IV notification 2025.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee (Rs)
|Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states
|Rs 650
|State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS
|Rs 550
|SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman
|Rs 450
|PwD
|None
Steps to apply for Rajasthan HC Class IV posts 2025
Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
Click on the Rajasthan HC Class IV application link
Register yourself, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Class IV posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.