The registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) will commence on August 1, 2025, reports The Times of India. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam till September 13, 2025. The exam will be conducted on November 30, and admit cards will be released on November 5, 2025.

CAT 2025 results are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2025. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. Listed non-IIM member institutions can use CAT 2025 scores.

Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2025

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for IIM CAT 2025 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference