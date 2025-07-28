The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineer - 2025 (Advt. 03/2025-26). Eligible candidates can register for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till August 26, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 281 AAE posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Assistant Agriculture Engineer - 2025 (Advt. 03/2025-26) notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to register for AEE posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Ongoing Recruitment tab Click on the AEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference