The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the Assistant Agriculture Officer posts under Advt. No. 06 of 2024-25. As per the notification, the DV will be conducted from August 18 to 22 in two shifts: 8.30 am to 10.30 am and 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm at the Office of OPSC, 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001.

The candidates are required to report at the Office of the Commission 30 minutes before the commencement of Document Verification for each time slot. A total of 254 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV and interview. The Commission aims to fill a total of 124 AAO vacancies.

“The Candidates are required to submit the following original certificates along with a set of self-attested photocopy of the following documents at the time of verification (All the Certificates/ Documents should be issued within the date of submission of Online Application Form by the Candidate),” reads the notification.

Steps to download AAO DV, Interview schedule 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AAO DV, Interview schedule 2025 link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference