The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the Pre-Nursing Selection Test ( PNST ) and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2025, and ANM Training Selection Test 2025 ( ANMTST 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

ANMTST 2025 was conducted on June 18 for admission into the MP state Women’s Health Worker Training Centers, whereas PNST and GNMTST 2025 were held on July 3, 2025.

Steps to download ANMTST, PNST and GNMTST result 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ANMTST, PNST and GNMTST result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ANMTST result 2025.

Direct link to PNST and GNMTST result 2025.