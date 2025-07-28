MPESB results 2025 declared for ANMTST and other exams; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2025, and ANM Training Selection Test 2025 (ANMTST 2025). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
ANMTST 2025 was conducted on June 18 for admission into the MP state Women’s Health Worker Training Centers, whereas PNST and GNMTST 2025 were held on July 3, 2025.
Steps to download ANMTST, PNST and GNMTST result 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ANMTST, PNST and GNMTST result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ANMTST result 2025.
Direct link to PNST and GNMTST result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.