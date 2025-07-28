Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Food Safety Officer, Group-B Gazetted under Health & Family Welfare Department Govt. of Tripura under Advt. No. 23/2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in from August 7 to September 2, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 16 vacancies. A bachelor's or master's or doctorate degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Chemistry or Medicine from a recognized university is required. More details in the notification:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 350 applies to General category candidates and Rs 250 is applicable to ST/ SC/ BPL card holders/ Physically Handicapped candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination of 85 marks (MCQ type) and the interview/ personality test of 15 (Fifteen) marks.