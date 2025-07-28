The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) is expected to release the exam city slip for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Under Graduate posts (CEN 06/2024) soon. Once out, applicants can download their exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025. Admit cards will be released four days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3445 vacancies.

“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download NTPC UG exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Under Graduate exam city slip 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference