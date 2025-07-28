The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains final answer key 2023 on the official website upsssc.gov.in . The Main exam was conducted on April 27, 2025.

The provisional answer keys were released on July 28, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1468 posts.

Steps to download VDO Mains final answer key 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Main final answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VDO Mains final answer key 2025.