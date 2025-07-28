The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Examination -2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at uppsc.up.nic.in August 28, 2025. The last date to make changes to the form is September 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7466 vacancies, of which 4860 vacancies are for the male branch and 2525 vacancies are for the female branch. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 applied to Ex-Army/ SC/ ST categories. PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Assistant Teacher posts 2025

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment Dashboard” tab Click on the Assistant Teacher 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.