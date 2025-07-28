UPPSC Assistant Teacher registration 2025 begins; 7466 posts on offer
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Examination -2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at uppsc.up.nic.in August 28, 2025. The last date to make changes to the form is September 4, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 7466 vacancies, of which 4860 vacancies are for the male branch and 2525 vacancies are for the female branch. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 applied to Ex-Army/ SC/ ST categories. PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 25.
Steps to apply for UPPSC Assistant Teacher posts 2025
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment Dashboard” tab
Click on the Assistant Teacher 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.