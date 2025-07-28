The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts under Advt. No. 03/2024. Applicants can download the answer key from the official website jpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit suggestions, if any, by August 4 up to 5.00 pm.

The exam was conducted on July 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 78 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.

Steps to download ACF answer key 2025

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ACF answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

