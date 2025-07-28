JPSC ACF answer key 2025 released; submit objections by August 4
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts under Advt. No. 03/2024. Applicants can download the answer key from the official website jpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit suggestions, if any, by August 4 up to 5.00 pm.
The exam was conducted on July 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 78 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.
Steps to download ACF answer key 2025
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ACF answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ACF answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.