The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has commenced the registrations for the Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at esb.mp.gov.in till August 11, 2025. The last date to make corrections to the form is August 16, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on September 27, 2025, in two shifts: from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 752 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 applies to State’s SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PWD category candidates.

Steps to register for Paramedical CRE 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Paramedical CRE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Paramedical CRE 2025.