The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) will soon open the application correction window for the recruitment to CRP Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XV (CRP PO/MT-XV) and Specialist Officers posts in participating banks. Applicants can make changes to their forms at ibps.in from July 31 to August 1, 2025.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted in August 2025, and the results are likely to be out in September 2025. The Main exam and Personality Tests for PO/ MT are expected to be held in October and November/December. The Main exam and Personality Test for SO are expected to be held in November and January/February 2026.

Here’s form correction schedule notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 6215 posts, of which 5208 are for PO/ MT posts, and 1007 for SO posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the SO official notification.

Here’s the PO/ MT official notification.