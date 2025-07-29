The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final results of the Statistical Assistant posts under Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production, 2023 pursuant to Advertisement No. 5038/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

A total of 35 candidates have been shortlisted against 35 notified vacancies. Applicants have been shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.

Steps to download Statistical Assistant final result 2023

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Statistical Assistant final result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference