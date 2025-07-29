Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will close the online application window for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts in Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. (Advt. No. 43/2025) today, July 29. Applicants can submit their forms at bpsc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is SC/ ST/ Female candidates, PwD candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, while all other applicants are required to pay Rs 600.

Steps to apply for LDC posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Go to the Apply Online tab Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.