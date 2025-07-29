The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has announced the results of the Assistant Director Industry/ Manager posts 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in . The Commission has also released the final answer key.

A total of 92 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round scheduled for August 21 and 22, 2025. The recruitment exam was conducted on July 12, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 30 vacancies .

Steps to download ADI/ Manager result 2025

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADI/ Manager result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the ADI/ Manager result 2025.

Direct link to the ADI/ Manager final answer key 2025.