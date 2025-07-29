The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released provisional answer key of the Pre-Agriculture Test 2025 ( PAT 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit objections, if any, by August 31, 2025. PAT 2025 was conducted on July 26, 2025.

Steps to download PAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PAT answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to PAT answer key 2025.