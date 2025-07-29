MPESB PAT answer key 2025 released; submit objections by August 31
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released provisional answer key of the Pre-Agriculture Test 2025 (PAT 2025). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Applicants can submit objections, if any, by August 31, 2025. PAT 2025 was conducted on July 26, 2025.
Steps to download PAT answer key 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PAT answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to PAT answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.