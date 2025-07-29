The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till August 18, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 230 vacancies, of which 156 are for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, and 74 are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official otification.

Application Fee

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPSC EPFO posts 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the ORA registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference