TPSC AO registration 2025 begins for 136 posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can apply for the posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in till August 20, 2025.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, (Group-B Gazetted) under Advt. No. 21/2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in till August 20, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 136 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
A fee of Rs 350 applies to General category candidates and Rs 250 is applicable to ST/ SC/ BPL card holders/ Physically Handicapped candidates.
Steps to apply for AO posts 2025
- Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the “Online Application” tab
- Click on the AO registration link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.