Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, will soon declare the results of the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 today, July 29. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website jetskrau2025.com .

The Rajasthan JET 2025 was conducted on June 29, 2025. Students who have qualified the exam will be eligible for admission to Undergraduate Programmes in Agriculture & Allied Sciences in Rajasthan.

Steps to download Rajasthan JET result 2025

Visit the official website jetskrau2025.com On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan JET result 2025 link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference