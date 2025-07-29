The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has postponed the application form correction dates for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Interested candidates can now make changes to their online application forms on the official website ssc.gov.in from August 4 to 6, 2025. Earlier, the application correction window was expected to open today, July 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4375 MTS posts and 1089 Havaldar posts. The computer-based examinations are scheduled to take place between September 20 and October 24, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make corrections to MTS, Havaldar forms 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the MTS, Havaldar form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference