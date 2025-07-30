The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) will today, July 30, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Laboratory Technician Grade - II (TNMSS) 2025. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies. The applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 32 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates should hold a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology course (two years duration) conducted by the King Institute of Preventive Medicine or from any other institution recognised by the Government of Tamil Nadu for this purpose. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 applies to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Lab Technician posts 2025

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lab Technician registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.