The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025. Eligible applicants can fill out their forms on the official website at upsconline.gov.in till August 12, 2025.

“The candidates who did not have the prescribed Educational qualification at the time of the Online Application, shall be required to update their details and to upload the proof of passing of the requisite qualifying examination on the One Time Registration Module, failing which such candidates will not be allowed to appear in the Personality Test/Interview and his/her candidature will be liable to be cancelled,” reads the notification.

The Main exams were conducted on June 21 and 22, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 24 vacancies in Category I and 61 in Category II.

Steps to fill Geo Scientist Main DAF 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Geo-Scientist Mains DAF 2025 link Login and fill the form Save and submit Take a printout for future reference

