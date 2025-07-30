The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the exam city slip for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Under Graduate posts (CEN 06/2024). Applicants can download their exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in . Admit cards are likely to be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

“In case of any queries or clarification needed the Helpdesk contact No. 9513166169 can be used by candidates. Helpdesk timings: Monday to Saturday: 09:00 am to 06:00 pm. One Helpdesk link is also made available after login with the City Intimation Link,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted from August 7 to September 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3445 vacancies.

Steps to download NTPC UG exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Under Graduate exam city slip 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NTPC UG exam city slip 2025.