The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions on the official website hssc.gov.in by August 1, 2025. A fee of Rs 250 per objection applies.

The exams were conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025. CET scores will be used to determine eligibility for subsequent stages such as the written mains examination, skill tests, and document verification. These scores will remain valid for a period of three years.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CET answer key 2025

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CET answer key 2025 link The answer keys will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Submit objections, if any

Direct link to CET answer key 2025.

Direct link to CET objection window 2025.