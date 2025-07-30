The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination. As per the notification, the exam for Stenographer posts will be conducted from August 6 to 8, whereas the exam for the CHT will be held on August 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 261 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts, whereas 437 for CHT posts.

Meanwhile, the Commission has revised the exam schedule of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Interested candidates can make changes to their online application forms at ssc.gov.in from August 4 to 6, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4375 MTS posts and 1089 Havaldar posts. The computer-based examinations are scheduled to take place between September 20 and October 24, 2025.