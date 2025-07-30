TNPSC CTS admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview posts) admit cards 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The examination will be conducted from August 4 to 18, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies across various technical roles, including Assistant Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical, Agricultural), Computer Programmer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Librarian, and others.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CTS admit card 2025
Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CTS (Non-Interview posts) admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CTS (Non-Interview posts) admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.