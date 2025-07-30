The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has released the Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview posts) admit cards 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The examination will be conducted from August 4 to 18, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies across various technical roles, including Assistant Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical, Agricultural), Computer Programmer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Librarian, and others.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CTS admit card 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTS (Non-Interview posts) admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTS (Non-Interview posts) admit card 2025.